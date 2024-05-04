Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of SCHQ opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

