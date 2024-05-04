Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

