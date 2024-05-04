West Family Investments Inc. Invests $204,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,988,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,058. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.