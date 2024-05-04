West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

CHKP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.