West Coast Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.
Shares of SCZC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The firm has a market cap of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. West Coast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.
