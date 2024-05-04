Wells Fargo & Company Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $58.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.96.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 5,617,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

