Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $269.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.44. 809,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,108. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $187.20 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

