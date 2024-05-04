VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 452,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 135,347 shares.The stock last traded at $45.72 and had previously closed at $45.50.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
