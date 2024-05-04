Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

