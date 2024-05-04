Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $241.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $238.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.21.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.33. 1,127,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $205.70 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,777,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

