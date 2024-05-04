Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 7,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Venus Concept Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

