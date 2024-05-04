Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.74. 2,097,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
