Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.18

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 3753515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

