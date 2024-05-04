Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

