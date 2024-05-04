Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $176.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,284. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

