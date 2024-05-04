Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

UPWK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 2,468,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 67,531 shares of company stock valued at $851,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

