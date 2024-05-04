Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $14.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.82. The company had a trading volume of 736,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01. Universal Display has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

