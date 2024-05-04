United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,572,685. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.