UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $258.68

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.68 and last traded at $249.48, with a volume of 3187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UFPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $895,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 382.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

