U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2,147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,078 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 910,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 7,102,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

