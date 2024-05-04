Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

