Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

