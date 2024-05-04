TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 31st

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.21. 391,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,080. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$27.74 and a 52-week high of C$37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

