Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.31.

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.74. The stock had a trading volume of 619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $166.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

