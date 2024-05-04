Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.48

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 4646947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Tencent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TCEHY

Tencent Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $445.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This is an increase from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Tencent’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

About Tencent

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.