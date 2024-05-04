Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 954,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tenable by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 131,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

