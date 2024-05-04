Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $350,811,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.