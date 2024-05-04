Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.