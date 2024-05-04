Swiss National Bank Sells 78,100 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $195,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $92.88. 5,432,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,854. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

