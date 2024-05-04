Swiss National Bank Sells 36,700 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $115,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,320,000 after acquiring an additional 423,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.