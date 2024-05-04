Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $190,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.87. 1,474,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average is $254.47. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

