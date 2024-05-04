Swiss National Bank Has $221.20 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $221,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.62. 1,722,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 90.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

