Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94,146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

