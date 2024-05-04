Summit Global Investments Has $1.27 Million Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Masonite International worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Masonite International by 143.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR remained flat at $132.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 704,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOOR

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.