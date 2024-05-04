Summit Global Investments Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $181.05. The stock had a trading volume of 228,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

