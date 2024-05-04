Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 313,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,722. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

