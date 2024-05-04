Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.30 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

