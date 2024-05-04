Summit Financial LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.27 and its 200-day moving average is $219.70. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

