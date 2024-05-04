Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,203 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 824,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after buying an additional 559,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,144,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,650 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

