Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.40

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €60.40 ($64.95) and last traded at €59.70 ($64.19), with a volume of 59082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €60.15 ($64.68).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

