Stokes Family Office LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $72.37. 4,407,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

