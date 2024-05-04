StockNews.com Lowers P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTSI. Stephens dropped their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

PTSI opened at $17.24 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $379.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

