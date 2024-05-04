StockNews.com Downgrades Cencora (NYSE:COR) to Buy

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,259. Cencora has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.