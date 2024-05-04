StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.38 million, a PE ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 199,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

