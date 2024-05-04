StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE AMBC opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.38 million, a PE ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
