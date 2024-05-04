StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM remained flat at $2.68 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.