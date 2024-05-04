SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

