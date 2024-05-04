SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.69.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $591.03. The company had a trading volume of 491,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.61 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

