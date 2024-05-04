Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25 to $4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35. Spire also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Get Spire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $61.31 on Friday. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.