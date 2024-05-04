SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 158,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

