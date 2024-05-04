SouthState Corp Sells 967 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

